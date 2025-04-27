India's Modi Vows 'Harshest Response' To Terror Attack Amid 'Unprovoked' Gunfire 'Initiated By Pakistan' Indian and Pakistani relations are once again in full crisis mode, and Sunday marks the third day of reports of sporadic border fire at army outposts between the nuclear-armed neighbors and historic enemies, following last Tuesday's terror attack in India-administrated Kashmir, which killed 26 Indian tourists in the mountainous, remote region.