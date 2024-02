Positional trade in lower timeframe in BANKNIFTY BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES NSE:BANKNIFTY1! WavesandZones We have the Source and Destination of the Uptrend in Daily chart, Currently Price has been respecting the Supply areas and the Price is also closing below the EMA which still signifies Selling Pressure, Here we have a Swing Buy Trade with a Reward of 4 against 1.