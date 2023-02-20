NASDAQ 100 TO REWARD BULLISH TRADERS WITH 200+ PIPS E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Ejike_Odeh The continue uptrend of the stock started since early January 2023 with a double bottom chart formation at 10750 price level, Another double bottom chart formation was recently formed at 12272 price level ,In my bias i presume the trend to continue upward after this most recent retest, According to DANCOLNATION CAPITAL TRADING STRATEGY, We would join the trend after a new 4HR bullish momentum candlesticks with our TPs at various key zones.