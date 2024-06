Elon Musk Says Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Attempts "To Impede SpaceX's Progress By Lawfare" A number of X users, including Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt, revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, has filed a comment to the Federal Aviation Administration, indicating that SpaceX's Starship-Super Heavy launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, should be limited for "environmental scrutiny due to their impact on the local environment and community.