Peter Schiff: Washington Goes Full Orwellian Via SchiffGold.com, An audacious communications campaign from Democrats in Washington is currently underway that is attempting to convince the public that: There is no recession Inflation has been vanquished Even if inflation is still alive, targeted new Federal legislation will kill it As strange as these claims sound to anyone with even the most casual grasp of reality, it is a testament to the post-factual world we now occupy that the Biden Administration is able to attempt, let alone succeed in, putting out such monumental fantasies.