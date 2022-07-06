Coal Emerges Victorious As Sanctions And Green Policies Backfire Spectacularly When historians look back on this chaotic and turbulent period, they will find that few individuals inflicted as much damage on the environment and promoted the interests of the "dirty fossil fuel" lobby as Greta Tunberg, who by shaming and forcing "serious" politicians to pivot toward green energy at a time when there was nowhere near enough green capacity to replace existing sources of energy, sparked what may be the most spectacular self-own in history.