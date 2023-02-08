Due To Staggering Investment Losses, Masa Son Owes SoftBank Over $5 Billion On Side Deals Several years ago, roughly around the time Masa Son's SoftBank launched a truly unprecedented, historic capital misallocation campaign (which will one day be a case study in how to vaporize tens of billions), which was nothing more than a levered bet on easy monetary policy and central banks reflating markets, and also around the time we first asked if "SoftBank was the Bubble Era's "Short Of The Century", his earnings presentations were filled with jolly-if-ridiculous, unicorn-riddlged slides such as these pitching the financial conglomerates ill-fated foray into "AI": And speaking of Artificial Intelligence, where according to SoftBank every entrepreneur in world was somehow an key cog in the AI wheel.