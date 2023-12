Auction market theory for WTI crude oil CRUDE OIL FUTURES NYMEX:CL1! tofinse By auction market theory low price zone attract new group of buyer high price zone attract new group of seller If you check volume profile this area is HVA (high value area) in this trading zone so this is just a bet with good RR this bet can be considered trend follow (down trend) hope that price will go back to POC (point of control).