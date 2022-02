Getty Image / Alex Pantling Reigning 2021 Formula 1 racing world champion Max Verstappen announced he will not appear in the 4th season of the Netflix show Verstappen shared his reasons for not participating in season 4 of the hit Netflix show and Formula 1 fans have offered up reactions Read more articles on BroBible right here Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has announced he will not participate in the fourth season of the Netflix hit Formula 1: Drive to Survive.