Getty Image A steakhouse linked to Urban Meyer is “rebranding” less than a year after it opened for business Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio was sold to another restauranter who plans to overhaul the space Read more about the embattled coach here It has not been a great year for Urban Meyer, who came out of retirement when he agreed to become the head coach of the Jaguars last January only to find himself regretting that decision with basically every day that passed once the season kicked off.