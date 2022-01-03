Carli Lloyd Appears To Quit Twitter After Backlash To Her Criticism Of A FedEx Driver

Getty Image Carli Lloyd appears to be taking a break from Twitter after receiving a ton of backlash for a post The retired USWNT star put a FedEx driver on blast for leaving packages in the rain in a now-deleted tweet Read more soccer stories here We live in a day and age where most people rely on companies to ship products directly to their doorstep, and you’d be hard-pressed to find many people out there who don’t have at least one horror story about their delivery going awry at some point during its journey to their home.