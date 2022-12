Bites Of Trading Knowledge For New TOP Traders #18 (short read) MINI US DOLLAR INDEX® FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) ICESG:SDX1! traddictiv Bites Of Trading Knowledge For New TOP Traders #18 ---------------------------------------------------------------- What is the Blockchain? - The Blockchain is a decentralized ledger that is append-only meaning that data can only be added to it.