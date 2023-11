Coal India Is Looking Strong for 430 COAL INDIA LTD BSE:COAL1! ProTradersInstitute Coal India Chart is Looking Very Strong and Heading Towards 430+ Levels Fundamental Analysis - Stock is having good asset value and backed by govt Need for coal is higher day by day Monopoly Business Technical Analysis - Broken Out Monthly TL And Retested Same 3 White Crows On Monthly Chart is Strong Bullish Sign Target 1 is around 430 , next target is 600 Disclaimer - Analysis Shared is Only for Educational Purposes.