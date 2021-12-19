for coming week : dax ready to fly up DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 dont fear put buystop on 15620 (above EMA200 1hour) , soon or late dax must fill gap in 16100 , fibo 161% show dax can go up to 17000 area strongly advice= dont sell , 99% looking for buy in deep with sl in last low (on 1 hour chart) if you have old sell, 100% close sells in monday low or hedge your sells if you have old buys,, be patient until gap on cash xetra dax 16100,dont close sooner .