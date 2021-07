SoftBank Halts Production Of Iconic $1,800 Humanoid Robot As Sales Slump Last week, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son made waves when he told shareholders and reporters assembled for SoftBank's 41st annual meeting that he envisions himself as a "21st-century Rothschild", explaining that while Rothschild provided the capital to finance the industrial revolution, he and SoftBank are providing the capital to finance the 21st century's AI revolution.