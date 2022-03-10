Facebook, Instagram To Allow Calls For Violence Against Russians Over Ukraine Invasion Two weeks after Facebook users were given the green light to praise Ukraine's openly neo-nazi military unit, the Azov Batallion, the Meta formerly known as Facebook will allow posts on Facebook and Instagram, from a handful of countries, calling for violence against 'Russians and Russian soldiers' when discussing the Ukraine invasion, according to Reuters, citing internal emails that someone felt strongly enough about to leak to the media.