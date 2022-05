FLEXIM Presents FLUXUS H831 - Explosion-Proof and Non-Intrusive Measurement for the Hydrocarbon Industry Standard Volume Flow Measurement and API Determination of Hydrocarbons BERLIN, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With FLUXUS H831, FLEXIM presents the most advanced ultrasonic measurement technology for use in the hydrocarbon processing industry (HPI).