Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

Свежие комментарии

  • Валерий Ворожищев
    А для чего печать всякую подобную хрень? Модераторы? Вы что творите?Goldbergs Renewed...

The Resident Season 6 Episode 11 Review: All In

Chastain isn't going down with a fight. Boss Voss rallied the troops and had the fighter's spirit we love about her by the end of The Resident Season 6 Episode 11, and if it's anything we can collectively agree upon, it's how that woman is a bloody force! The hour took an even-keeled approach to the adrenaline it raised during The Resident Season 6 Episode 10; as Conrad and Billie tied up the loose ends of their previous relationships, Padma got the help she needed -- and James, Chastain, and the medical field lost a legend.

Вернуться к статье

Картина дня

наверх