The Resident Season 6 Episode 11 Review: All In

Chastain isn't going down with a fight. Boss Voss rallied the troops and had the fighter's spirit we love about her by the end of The Resident Season 6 Episode 11, and if it's anything we can collectively agree upon, it's how that woman is a bloody force! The hour took an even-keeled approach to the adrenaline it raised during The Resident Season 6 Episode 10; as Conrad and Billie tied up the loose ends of their previous relationships, Padma got the help she needed -- and James, Chastain, and the medical field lost a legend.