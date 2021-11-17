Reuters Ratio'd Into Oblivion After Fact Check Fail Defending Bill Gates After Bill Gates told a UK think tank earlier this month that the Covid-19 vaccine 'helps you with your health, but only slightly reduces transmission," a flood of people pointed out that the billionaire vaccine proponent had essentially said the quiet part out loud - admitting that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines 'don't work well' and was 'an explicit acknowledgement that the mRNA and rAdV vaccines for COVID are not working well.