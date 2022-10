"Change Is Afoot": Home Buyers "Shocked" By Rates, Sellers Lament Price Plunges Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance Since Fringe Finance has started, I’ve scoured the Earth far and wide to try and bring a perspective on real estate to the blog that is going to be both no bullshit and an unfiltered on-the-ground opinion that I know and trust (and could add value to my readers).