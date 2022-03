Elliott Wave View: Nikkei (NKD) Looking to End 5 Waves Impulse NIKKEI/USD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:NKD1! Elliottwave-Forecast Rally in Nikkei Futures (NKD) from March 8, 2022 low (24510) is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure.