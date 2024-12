NQ/ES Thoughts Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures (Dec 2024) CME_MINI:MNQZ2024 joelezeh Mon December 2024 Wait for 8:30 and 9:45 Start looking for set up after 10Am TOI If 8:30 Manipulates 9:45 News should use used as Distribution If 8:30 Consolidates I should expect 9:45 to Manipulate and Distribute .