Getty Image Son of former New England Patriots player Vince Wilfork arrested for stealing $300k worth of his father’s jewelry Wilfork’s son had sold his father Super Bowl rings for $62k before arrest according to police Read more sports articles here The son of former Patriots star Vince Wilfork has been arrested and charged after he allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from his father, including two Super Bowl rings, and tried to sell them online.