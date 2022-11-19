Sam Bankman-Fried's Law Firm Drops Him As A Client Amid Ongoing Bankruptcy Revelations With post-mortem after post-mortem after FTX port-mortem piling up, even as the questions surrounding the world's biggest crypto fraud and bankruptcy pile up at an even faster pace amid a breathless demand for answers - like where did all that $8 billion really go - on Saturday we learned that as part of the firm's shambolic bankruptcy process, FTX won't even disclose its top creditors and has asked the bankruptcy judge to keep the company's list of creditors (which previously was said to be larger than one million) under confidential seal.