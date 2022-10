SPY Looking to form Diamond Bottom E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! MikeSpy Looking at the futures I am seeing a diamond bottom, This is starting to feel like a short term pivot while fear calms down, I think we will go lower long term, but a relief rally could occur if we clear the diamond formation and can break into 3800s if we do break the bottom of the diamond this is very bearish .