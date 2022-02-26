EU, US Agree To Expel "Selected Russian Banks" From SWIFT, Sanction Russian Central Bank (Update 5:10pm ET): In the latest major escalation, late on Saturday European nations together with the US have issued a joint statement in which they announce the following restrictive economic measuresthings: Commit to ensuring that "selected Russian banks" are removed from the SWIFT messaging system: "This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.