After Denial, BLM Co-Founder Admits To Holding Parties At $6M Mansion Bought With Donations Authored by Frank Fang via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors has admitted that she used the group’s multi-million-dollar mansion in Los Angeles for two personal parties in 2021, just a month after suggesting that she had never used the property for personal gain.