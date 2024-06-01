Politics
Trump Verdict Hardens Many Views, but Changes Some

“As the nation’s electorate processed the felony convictions of Donald J. Trump, the partisan divide in the verdict’s wake did not look so much like opposing sides of a chasm but like two alternate universes, one where the former president had been hounded and persecuted by his corrupt political enemies, the other where justice had finally been served to a career criminal,” the New York Times reports.

