Nvidia Explodes Higher To New All Time High On Blowout Earnings; Guides 50% Above Estimates It's probably safe to say that more were paying attention to today's earnings report from Nvidia than some/all of the other giga caps (which were uniformly solid and beat expectations), if for no other reason than NVDA is viewed as the primary enabler of the current AI-craze which as noted before is solely responsible for all stock market gains in 2023.