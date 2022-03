Wall Street's Biggest Bear: We Are On Track For An Extremely Challenging March & April As we noted yesterday, in his "Sunday Start" note Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson - better known here as Wall Street's biggest bear (although BofA's Michael Hartnett is certainly trying to steal that title) explained that while the market is obsessing over the ever-escalating situation in Ukraine, where nobody has any edge and where traders are at the whim of the Johari window's "unknown unknowns".