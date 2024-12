YM down - broke rsi channel, price action trendline broken E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI:YM1! Lingamfelter YM: Daily: -broke down hard from the rsi uptrend channel -obviously a kill candle today on fomc; broke hard below the uptrend price action W: (will publish separately) -also breaking below an uptrend rsi trendline/channel Note: the yield curve reverted to normal this week I expected that it would take several months before we saw a meaningful pullback, but the fomc may be a catalyst; tbd.