7/11-11/11/2022 Weekly outlook HANG SENG INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) HKEX:HSI1! sherlou_0505 HKEX:HSI1! As long as 16239 holds, we 16610/17520/18800 If we fail to hold 16239/16096, "look above and fail" will be in play, 15701/15421/14858 #marketprofile #volumeprofile #orderflow #chartanalysis #chartporn ***** I use this platform as a way to organize my thoughts and plan for my personal trading for the sessions to come.