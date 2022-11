Escobar: Russia, India, China, Iran - The Quad That Really Matters Authored by Pepe Escobar, Southeast Asia is right at the center of international relations for a whole week viz a viz three consecutive summits: Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh, the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Bali, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok.