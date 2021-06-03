powerfull place of dax DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 all sl=40 trail stop=40 china news 3 hour ago comes bad ,yesterday germany retail sells comes very very bad ,so today sell pressure must be high technical say dax must see 15500 trend line then will fly up to min 15800 i will wait for buylimit dax only under 15500(for hold until 15800) , buy on up, above 15500 is very risky news after frankfurt open (german PMI) is very important for dax and will show dax trend https://www.