Paul Bissonnette Praises Wayne Gretzky’s Ability To ‘Crush Beers’ Until 5 A.M. Like The Legend He Is

Getty Image Wayne Gretzky is still living his best life after joining TNT as an analyst Paul Bissonette says the NHL legend will routinely unwind after broadcasts by throwing back some beers in his hotel room until the early hours of the morning Check out more hockey stories here There really isn’t much to say about Wayne Gretzky that can’t be summed up by the nickname he earned during a legendary NHL career, as the man known as “The Great One” was a four-time Stanley Cup champion who played in the All-Star Game 18 times over the course of his legendary 20-year NHL career.