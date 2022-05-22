Fed Mission Accomplished: Real-Time Indicators Show The Labor Market Just Cratered How much longer will the Fed keep hammering stocks and pushing the market - and the US economy - lower? That is the question every trader is asking now that the S&P has brushed against a bear market three times in just the past week and threatening to careen lower, especially as it now appears that the Fed has given up on a soft landing, and is willing to gamble everything to contain inflation, even if it means a hard-landing, which according to a SocGen strategist can only happen if rates rise to 4.