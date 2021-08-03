Castleford hope Michael Shenton’s facial injury is ‘not as bad as it looks’ | Rugby League News

Castleford, who have now lost seven out of their last eight Super League games, hoping for some good news on skipper Michael Shenton’s injury Last Updated: 02/08/21 11:21pm Cas are hoping that Shenton’s injury is not as bad as it looked Michael Shenton was forced off the field four minutes into the second half of the Tigers’ 34-16 home Super League defeat by Huddersfield after coming off worse attempting a tackle, and coach Daryl Powell fears X-rays will reveal at least one fracture.