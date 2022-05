DJI potential for a rise! | 9th May 2022 E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! desmondlzw On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the ichimoku cloud , we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 33193 where the horizontal pullback resistance and 38.