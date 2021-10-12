Helsinn and Fosun Pharma sign exclusive license and distribution agreements for Aloxi®, Akynzeo® oral, NEPA IV and anamorelin in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR Helsinn and Fosun Pharmasign exclusive license and distribution agreementsfor Aloxi®, Akynzeo®oral, NEPA IV and anamorelin in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR Lugano, Switzerland – Shanghai, China,October 12, 2021- Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a Swiss Biopharmaceutical Group with an innovative R& pipeline in cancer supportive care and oncology therapeutics, strategically investing in a fully integrated targeted therapy structure to develop, manufacture and commercialize small molecules in precision medicine with higher market potential, and Fosun Pharmaceutical A.