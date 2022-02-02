Align Technology Continues to Revolutionize Orthodontic and Restorative Dental Treatment Planning With Invisalign System Innovations For the Align Digital Platform That Enhance Practice Efficiency, Doctor-Patient Engagement, and Treatment Outcomes ClinCheck Live Update for 3D controls enables real-time ClinCheck treatment plan modifications that improve practice productivity significantly, while also improving quality of treatment plans Invisalign Practice App provides mobile integration with the Invisalign Doctor Site (IDS) and enables doctors to manage their practice at their fingertips.