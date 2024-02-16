Not Sure Which Way To Bet? What About Both. By Jan-Patrick Barnert, Bloomberg Markets Live reporter and strategist At this stage of the market’s narrative you basically have three options: Go with the flow and chase the rally with the risk of getting stung at the high, bet against it and get caught covering your short faster then you can spell “bubble,” or.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)