Decision to Step Aside Would Raise Another Question

New York Times: “Even as the president confronts the agonizing decision of whether to drop his bid for a second term, he faces a second momentous choice if he does: Should he endorse his own vice president, effectively anointing her as the party’s nominee, or open the door to a short, intense contest to be decided weeks from now by Democratic convention delegates?” “The question has absorbed Democratic politicians and strategists almost as much as the debate over whether he should step aside, a question framed largely through the lens of how they feel about Ms.