DoJ Sues Dali Container Ship Owners for $100M, Alleging 'Jerry-Rigged' Vessel Collapsed Baltimore Bridge The Justice Department alleges that the mechanical and electrical systems on the massive container ship that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in a critical shipping channel in the waterways of Baltimore City earlier this year had been 'jerry-rigged' and improperly maintained, resulting in a power outage in the moments before the ship toppled the bridge.