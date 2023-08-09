China Bans Negative Economic Commentary, Mentions Of "Deflation" The last time China threatened its analysts and reporters against being "bearish" on the economy and "at odds with the government's bullish statements" was in early 2016 when China had just suffered through a historic devaluation and capital flight which drained over $1 trillion in Chinese reserves, and when fears that failing to short-circuit the capital flight (which would soon launch Bitcoin off from its base around $400 to the then-cycle high of $20,000) could lead to full-blown economic collapse.