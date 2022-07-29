TradingView

3 подписчика

Commitment of Traders Report from 19 to 26 July

Commitment of Traders Report from 19 to 26 July

Commitment of Traders Report from 19 to 26 July BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! TrendmasterOfficial The CME report from Tuesday the 26th of July to Tuesday the 19th of July came out The reportable figures from the Dealers/Intermediaers (Exchanges/Brokers) and the Asset Managers/Insitutionals show negligible increases in Longs/Shorts BUT The SPREAD increase is nearly a 90% increase for said Exchanges/Brokers as well as a 62% increase in spreads for Asset Managers/Institutionals A simple way of understanding Spreads: A higher (wider) spread means there is a bigger difference between bid-ask (buy-sell) prices whereas a lower (more narrow) spread means there is a smaller difference between bid-ask (buy-sell) prices tighter spreads are a sign of greater liquidity, while wider bid-ask (buy-sell) spreads occur in less liquid or highly-volatile stocks Because of this - The current upwards move seems to be less volatile than the previous down move Theory - Exchanges and Institutions bet heavily on the current low volatility upside move.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх