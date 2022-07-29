Commitment of Traders Report from 19 to 26 July BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! TrendmasterOfficial The CME report from Tuesday the 26th of July to Tuesday the 19th of July came out The reportable figures from the Dealers/Intermediaers (Exchanges/Brokers) and the Asset Managers/Insitutionals show negligible increases in Longs/Shorts BUT The SPREAD increase is nearly a 90% increase for said Exchanges/Brokers as well as a 62% increase in spreads for Asset Managers/Institutionals A simple way of understanding Spreads: A higher (wider) spread means there is a bigger difference between bid-ask (buy-sell) prices whereas a lower (more narrow) spread means there is a smaller difference between bid-ask (buy-sell) prices tighter spreads are a sign of greater liquidity, while wider bid-ask (buy-sell) spreads occur in less liquid or highly-volatile stocks Because of this - The current upwards move seems to be less volatile than the previous down move Theory - Exchanges and Institutions bet heavily on the current low volatility upside move.