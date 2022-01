It's time to break down the biggest moments of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10! Yellowstone Superfans, Julie Castaneda, and Jim Thomas join TV Fanatic Senior Staff Writers Whitney Evans and Jack Ori to chat about their thoughts on the finale and what the developments mean for Season 5! Get on board by sharing your comments below, and join our new Facebook group for the Taylor Sheridan Universe, 1883 Yellowstone 6666.