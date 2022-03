Bitcoin, Bullion, Big-Tech, & Bond Yields Rise As Crude Crumbles Some early hope-filled reports of "careful optimism" about a ceasefire - which were entirely ignored by anyone in Brussels, from NATO or the G-7, ignited momentum right in time and lifted stocks today, Led by growthy-stuff (Nasdaq), it appears the 'QE trade' is back on as traders look through the imminent recession and bathe in the hope of rate-cuts to come and of course, more QE.