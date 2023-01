Gold analysis - daily chart GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! MarkLangley Slowly getting there Monthly suggests moving higher to complete move up from 1999 Weekly while below 2078 could see a deeper correction before the next retest higher Daily showing the first wave of a move higher so now we need to monitor the 2078 weekly high and possible topping pattern in daily to measure momentum.