NASDAQ STILL BULLS BUT RETEST NEEDED E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! LION_KING_FX Dip Bought, new territory for buyers and will need some conviction above 15000 SUPPLY RETEST 15000 WILL LOOK TO TARGET 15300 We are just back to where we fell from, no gain for old buyers and limited gains for "dip buyers".