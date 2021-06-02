Do you see yesterday how AC on 4hour chart move dax up ? DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 ALERT=trade dax need min 3-5 year demo , if you didnt have exprience ,dont trade it on real money,trade DAX not for kids, dax is for kings !!!! on today,wednesday on dax + energy will be high , AC 240min is red now ,this can give dax zigzag or range it , but after AC240min turn green dax again 300-400 point will fly up , dax buyer target is 15800 and then 16000 ( dax on daily chart in way to 17000 ) if you have old sells, you must close all (or hedge them near 15525) note=as we predict ,effect of inflation and US10Y yield going to ease , after economy crash(like 2008), inflation is normal ,show economy grow !! if inflation not come mean economy freeze (in next months us10year yeild (and germany inflation )can grow to 2.